Brett Hankison: Ex-cop charged with shooting into Breonna Taylor's apartment to be arraigned today

The former Louisville Metro Police Officer charged with firing his gun into Breonna Taylor's apartment will be arraigned in court on Monday afternoon, according to WAVE-TV and WLKY-TV in Louisville.

Brett Hankison's arraignment is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Louisville. According to WAVE-TV, it's unclear if Hankison will appear in court, or if his attorney, Stewart Matthews, will appear on his behalf.

Hankison was charged by a grand jury with three counts of wanton endangerment last week. Of the three officers who served a narcotics warrant at Taylor's house the night she was killed in an officer-involved shooting, Hankison was the only one charged.

Taylor was killed on March 13 when police entered her apartment. Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, says he did not hear police announce themselves, and says he fired a "warning shot" toward the front door as police broke down the front door. Police returned fire. Taylor was shot several times and later died.

Hankison is charged with firing several rounds into the building following the initial shootout, allegedly putting Taylor's neighbors in danger.

Hankison faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.

In a press conference following the grand jury's announcement, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said two other officers, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, were "justified" in using lethal force because they had been fired upon first.

The decision not charge officers with Taylor's homicide has prompted protests in Louisville and throughout the country.