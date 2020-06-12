Breonna's Law: Louisville bans use of controversial 'no-knock' warrants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville, Kentucky, has banned the use of controversial "no-knock" warrants and named the new ordinance for Breonna Taylor.

Taylor was fatally shot by Louisville officers who burst into her home in March. Her death, along with the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd, have sparked a largely peaceful protest movement across the country, calling for significant changes in policing and an end to systemic racism.

Louisville Metro Council unanimously voted Thursday night to ban the controversial warrants after days of protests and calls for reform. According to NPR, the law also requires police to wear body cameras when serving warrants and turn them on five minutes before entering a person's home.

Taylor was killed on March 13 when police served a no-knock warrant on her home as part of a narcotics investigation. Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired at police, thinking they were intruders. Police returned fire and shot Taylor dead.

No drugs were found at her home. No charges have been filed in connection to Taylor's death.

Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, said the new law will save lives.

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul also introduced federal legislation Thursday that would ban the use of no-knock warrants nationwide.