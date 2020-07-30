Breonna Taylor to be honored on cover of 'O' magazine, its first without Oprah

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A portrait of Breonna Taylor will appear on the cover of the September issue of "O, The Oprah Magazine" – the first time in the publication's 20-year history Winfrey will not grace the cover.

Winfrey revealed the news on CBS This Morning and social media Thursday.

"Breonna Taylor. She was just like me. She was just like you," Winfrey said in an article posted on her magazine's website. "And like everyone else who dies unexpectedly, she had plans. Plans for a future filled with responsibility and work and friends and laughter."

Taylor was killed on March 13 when three Louisville Metro Police officers entered her home while issuing a no-knock warrant – a practice that has since been banned in Louisville and multiple other U.S. cities.

Police said Kenneth Walker, Taylor's boyfriend, fired at the officers and hit one of them in the leg. The officers returned fire, striking Taylor several times and killing her.

"Imagine if three unidentified men burst into your home while you were sleeping," Winfrey said. "And your partner fired a gun to protect you. And then mayhem."

Protesters throughout the country have since taken to the streets demanding justice for Taylor, as well as criminal charges to be brought against the LMPD officers involved in the incident.

One officer has since been fired, but none have been charged with a crime.

"What I know for sure: We can't be silent," Winfrey said. "We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice."

The September issue will be available on August 11.

This story originally reported by Quinn Schwartz on Lex18.com.