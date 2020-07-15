Menu

Black Lives Matter mural in front of City Hall in Cincinnati vandalized with red paint

Police release surveillance video
A group of close to 20 people gathered at the defaced Black Lives Matter mural in front of Cincinnati City Hall Tuesday night. People at the scene said it looks like red paint has been poured on the existing artwork.
Posted at 11:36 AM, Jul 15, 2020
A group of close to 20 people gathered at the Black Lives Matter mural in front of Cincinnati City Hall Tuesday night, sitting in the street.

WCPO's crew on the scene said it appeared that red paint had been poured on the mural.

Right now, it is unknown who defaced the mural that was painted on Plum Street between Eighth and Ninth Streets by local artists almost a month ago.

The Cincinnati Police are looking into the incident -- they're asking anyone with any information to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

This story was originally reported by WCPO.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

