Black Lives Matter mural in front of City Hall in Cincinnati vandalized with red paint

A group of close to 20 people gathered at the Black Lives Matter mural in front of Cincinnati City Hall Tuesday night, sitting in the street.

WCPO's crew on the scene said it appeared that red paint had been poured on the mural.

Right now, it is unknown who defaced the mural that was painted on Plum Street between Eighth and Ninth Streets by local artists almost a month ago.

The Cincinnati Police are looking into the incident -- they're asking anyone with any information to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.