Black Lives Matter billboard placed next to Confederate flag

By HALELUYA HADERO Associated Press

A group in North Carolina has erected a Black Lives Matter billboard to counter a Confederate flag that stands along a road in the state.

An official with a group that supported the project says the sign was unveiled in Pittsboro and funded by residents in the city.

A GoFundMe page to raise money for the sign said the billboard was a way to show Confederate flags "do NOT represent" Pittsboro.

Sam White had been leasing the billboard on his property to an outdoor advertising company.

Gerry Broome/AP Thursday, July 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

He says he told the company he didn't want a Black Lives Matter sign on his property.

He says he wants the sign down when the company's lease expires at the end of August.