Biden to deliver remarks outlining plan to promote racial equity, sign EOs aimed at police reform

President Joe Biden will deliver an address on Tuesday focused on actions his administration will to advance racial equality in the U.S. He'll also sign several executive orders aimed at police reform.

Biden previewed his planned address in a tweet sent on Tuesday morning.

"America has never lived up to its founding promise of equality for all, but we've never stopped trying. Today, I'll take action to advance racial equity and push us closer to that more perfect union we've always strived to be," he wrote.

According to CNN, Biden will sign orders that will establish a police oversight commission and restore an Obama-era policy that prohibits the sale of military equipment to local police departments. The outlet also adds that Biden hopes to improve prison conditions and eliminate the federal government's use of private prisons.

Biden has already signed one executive order focused on racial equality during his short time in office. According to NBC News, Biden signed an order on his first day in office that promised to "advanc[e] equity for all, including people of color and others who have been historically underserved, marginalized and adversely affected by persistent poverty and inequality."

Since the campaign, Biden has made clear that his administration will be focused on racial equality. Biden selected Kamala Harris as his vice president — the first woman and person of color to hold the office. He's also made diversity a priority in his cabinet — among them, Sec. of Defense Lloyd Austin, the first Black man to run the Pentagon.