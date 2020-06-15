Beyoncé writes letter to Kentucky AG demanding justice for Breonna Taylor

Beyoncé sent a letter to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Sunday, demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.

Taylor was shot and killed in her home on March 13 after police executed a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. Taylor's boyfriend fired at police, thinking they were intruders. Police then returned fire, shooting and killing Taylor. No drugs were found in the home.

Last week, the city of Louisville banned the use of no-knock warrants with "Breonna's Law." Later, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, introduced legislation that would ban no-knock warrants across the country.

However, for Beyoncé, that's not enough. In her letter, she asked that the officers involved be held accountable for their actions. She mentioned that no arrests have been made in connection with Taylor's death, and the officers involved still have their jobs with the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD).

Beyoncé asked for three things in her letter. Those are:

Bring criminal charges against the police officers involved in Taylor's death: Jonathan Mattingly, Myles Cosgrove, and Brett Hankison

Commit to transparency in the investigation and prosecution of these officers' criminal conduct

Investigate the LMPD's response to Breonna Taylor's murder, as well as the pervasive practices that result in the repeated deaths of unarmed Black citizens

"With every death of a Black person at the hands of police, there are two real tragedies: the death itself, and the inaction and delays that follow it. This is your chance to end that pattern," Beyoncé wrote. "Take swift and decisive action in charging the officers. The next months cannot look like the last three."

The full letter can also be found on Beyoncé's website.

This story was originally published by Julia Marshall on WTMJ in Milwaukee.