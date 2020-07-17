Beyoncé partnering with NAACP to give $10K grants to Black-owned small businesses

Beyoncé and her BeyGOOD foundation are partnering up with the NAACP to give small Black-owned businesses $10,000 grants.

The Black-Owned Small Business Impact Fund will "help strengthen small businesses and to ensure economic empowerment for Black businesses."

The BeyGOOD small business fund application submittal closes this Saturday. Go to https://t.co/TlsgbUl6D2 for all details. pic.twitter.com/I3l0Ljwfsz — BeyGOOD (@BeyGood) July 17, 2020

"Over the last couple of months, the pandemic and outpours for justice throughout the Black community and across the country have been felt in every imaginable area of our lives, including in how our local businesses continue to operate," the statement reads. "The challenges of Black business owners navigating in the climate cannot be understated, as the effects of uprisings across the nation have led to many businesses being placed in dire straits due to damages and other small business needs."

To be eligible for the grant, you must live in either Houston, Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, and Minneapolis.

You must be able to provide an estimate of property damage incurred or the cost of replacing inventory.

The deadline to enter is Saturday. Submissions will be reviewed from July 20-29, and the business owners selected will be notified on July 31 at Beyonce.com.