Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsAmerica in Crisis

Actions

Beyoncé partnering with NAACP to give $10K grants to Black-owned small businesses

items.[0].image.alt
Invision
Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Beyonce poses for photographers upon arrival at the 'Lion King' European premiere in central London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Beyoncé partnering with NAACP to give $10K grants to Black-owned small businesses
Posted at 9:29 AM, Jul 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-17 12:29:10-04

Beyoncé and her BeyGOOD foundation are partnering up with the NAACP to give small Black-owned businesses $10,000 grants.

The Black-Owned Small Business Impact Fund will "help strengthen small businesses and to ensure economic empowerment for Black businesses."

"Over the last couple of months, the pandemic and outpours for justice throughout the Black community and across the country have been felt in every imaginable area of our lives, including in how our local businesses continue to operate," the statement reads. "The challenges of Black business owners navigating in the climate cannot be understated, as the effects of uprisings across the nation have led to many businesses being placed in dire straits due to damages and other small business needs."

To be eligible for the grant, you must live in either Houston, Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, and Minneapolis.

You must be able to provide an estimate of property damage incurred or the cost of replacing inventory.

The deadline to enter is Saturday. Submissions will be reviewed from July 20-29, and the business owners selected will be notified on July 31 at Beyonce.com.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Back to School Backpack SOS!