Bed and breakfast removes Norwegian flag after confused for Confederate flag

As Americans debate the public display of the Confederate flag, a Norwegian flag was removed recently to avoid confusion.

The Nordic Pineapple, a bed and breakfast in St. Johns, Michigan, usually displays the Norwegian flag, a red flag with blue and white crossed lines, along with an American flag on pillars outside their Civil War-era mansion business.

However, the owners have taken down the flags after getting hate-filled emails and comments from dozens of people who thought the Norwegian flag was the Confederate flag, they told the Lansing State Journal .



"I don’t see it because I grew up with the Norwegian Flag," Kjersten Offenbecker told the Lansing State Journal, "To me they are two distinct flags."

Offenbecker’s family hails from the Scandinavian country.