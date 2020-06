George Floyd's daughter is now a stockholder in Disney, thanks to Barbra Streisand.

Gianna Floyd announced the news on her Instagram page.

"Thank You, @barbrastreisand, for my package. I am now a Disney Stockholder, thanks to you!" Floyd posted.

Along with the stocks, Streisand wrote Gianna a letter and gave her two albums.

Gianna's father died last month while in police custody. The four officers involved have been charged and were fired from the Minneapolis police force.