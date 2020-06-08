ASU: Sonya Forte Duhé will not be new Cronkite dean following alleged racist incidents

Officials with Arizona State University say Sonya Forte Duhé will not be named the new dean of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication following alleged racist incidents.

Duhé was set to become dean of the school beginning July 1.

In a letter sent to the ASU community Sunday, Executive Vice President and University Provost Mark Searle said in part, "After a national search led by an excellent search committee, we had selected Dr. Sonya Duhé to lead the Cronkite School as Dean and as CEO of the KAET Public Television station. At the time we had high confidence we had selected the right person for the position. Subsequently, issues and concerns have arisen and additional information has come to light. I now find that the future of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication and our public television station will be better served by not advancing with Dr. Duhé as their leader."

Searle went on to say he would be appointing an interim dean this coming week.

Provost Searle announced tonight that Sonya Forte Duhé will not assume the position of Cronkite dean on July 1. An interim dean will be announced at a later date. The Cronkite School remains committed to being a diverse, equitable and inclusive school. — Cronkite School (@Cronkite_ASU) June 8, 2020

Duhé moved from Loyola University New Orleans where she was the director of the school of communication and design.

A public conversation about Duhé's past was sparked last Tuesday, after she tweeted about the ongoing protests following George Floyd's death.

In the tweet, she posted a picture and the comment, “For the family of George Floyd, the good police officers who keep us safe, my students, faculty and staff. Praying for peace on this #BlackOutTuesday.”

The State Press reported that students of Duhé complained about references to their voice and overall appearance that were alleged to be insensitive and disrespectful.

A petition was created by student leaders at Cronkite calling for the removal of the incoming dean, thousands have since signed.

This story was first reported by KNXV.