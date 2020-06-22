Menu

American Museum of Natural History in NY to remove statue of Roosevelt amid calls for racial justice

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mary Altaffer/AP
In this Nov. 17, 2017 file photo, visitors to the American Museum of Natural History in New York look at a statue of Theodore Roosevelt, flanked by a Native American man and African American man. The statue will be coming down after the museum's proposal to remove it was approved by the city (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Posted at 6:55 AM, Jun 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-22 10:06:30-04

NEW YORK — The American Museum of Natural History is removing a statue of Theodore Roosevelt on horseback with a Native American man and an African man on his sides after objections that it symbolizes colonial expansion and racial discrimination.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday the city supports removal of the statue because it depicts Black and Indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior.

The statue at the museum's Central Park West entrance depicts Roosevelt on the horse with the Native American man and the African man standing on either side.

The museum’s president, Ellen Futter, tells the New York Times the decision to remove the bronze statue comes amid the movement for racial justice following the killing of George Floyd.

