Amazon will stop selling Washington Redskins merchandise ahead of possible name change

Alex Brandon/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2014 file photo, the Washington Redskins logo is seen on the field before an NFL football preseason game against the New England Patriots in Landover, Md. A federal judge has ordered the Patent and Trademark Office to cancel registration of the Washington Redskins' trademark, ruling that the team name may be disparaging to Native Americans. The ruling Wednesday by Judge Gerald Bruce Lee affirms an earlier finding by an administrative appeal board. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Posted at 2:46 PM, Jul 09, 2020
Amazon is pulling Washington Redskins merchandise from their online marketplace.

The announcement comes after the team indicated it was reviewing a possible name change, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league was supportive of the review.

According to a notice distributed to sellers on Amazon, and first published by CNBC, the company said they are removing all products with the Redskins logo and name, and gave sellers just a few days to remove items.

Washington State Attorney General sent a letter to Amazon asking for the team products to be removed. Amazon is based in Seattle.

The team’s name has come under fire before, many believe the term is a slur against Native Americans. This year there was mounting public pressure on the team and sponsors. Last week, 87 investment firms and shareholders signed on to letters to FedEx, PepsiCo and Nike requesting they terminate their relationships with the team unless they change their name.

FedEx, who owns naming rights to the team’s stadium, publicly asked owners to change the name.

Amazon’s decision to pull team products follows similar decisions from Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Target earlier this week.

