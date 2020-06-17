Menu

2 shotguns stolen from Cleveland police cruisers that were set on fire during May riot

News 5
Posted at 4:27 PM, Jun 17, 2020
A Cleveland police spokesperson confirmed that two Remington shotguns were stolen from two police cruisers that were parked near the city's Justice Center and set on fire during the riot that broke out during the police violence protest last month.

During the May 30 riot, News 5 cameras caught people in the streets vandalizing police cars.

One of the cruisers was tagged with the word "pigs" on the trunk. The vehicle could later be seen fully engulfed in flames.

As of now, no arrests have been made.

This story was written by Courtney Shaw for WEWS.

