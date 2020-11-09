19-year-old Kenosha man charged with allegedly giving gun to Kyle Rittenhouse before deadly shooting, complaint says

WISCONSIN — A 19-year-old man has been charged with two felonies after police say he gave a gun to Kyle Rittenhouse the night two protesters were killed in Kenosha.

Prosecutors say Dominick Black purchased the weapon from the Ladysmith Ace Home Center using money he received from 17-year-old Rittenhouse. Police say Black bought the weapon for Rittenhouse because he wasn't 18-years-old yet and couldn't do it himself.

Black and Rittenhouse agreed that the rifle would be stored at Black's stepdad's house since Rittenhouse did not have an Illinois Firearm Owner Identification card, according to the criminal complaint. Black's stepdad lives in Kenosha.

On Aug. 23, Jacob Blake was shot in the back several times by Kenosha police. The following days were then full of protests and unrest in Kenosha.

According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 25, Rittenhouse and Black volunteered to protect the Car Source located on Sheridan Road. The two met at Black's stepdad's house where Black gave Rittenhouse the gun he had purchased, a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle.

Around 11:49 p.m. that night, Rittenhouse used the gun to allegedly shoot and kill two individuals, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Both killings were captured on video by witnesses and the videos were widely shared on social media, police say.

Now, Rittenhouse is facing trial in Wisconsin and Black has been charged with two counts of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to a person under 18, causing death.

This crime is punishable for up to six years in prison, per count.

This story originally reported by Julia Marshall on TMJ4.com.