$10,000 reward offered in Atlanta killing of 8-year-old girl

Andrea Smith/AP
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks to the Atlanta Press Club about improving the city's reputation, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Andrea Smith)
Posted at 8:31 AM, Jul 06, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-06 11:31:37-04

ATLANTA (AP) — The shooting death of an 8-year-old girl has prompted a $10,000 reward for information as authorities in Atlanta search for at least two people who opened fire on the car she was riding in.

Police identified the girl as Secoriea Turner, and say she was in a car whose driver tried to get through an illegal barricade placed near Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by a white police officer on June 12.

In a news conference on Sunday, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said "enough is enough" and asked for the public's help in identifying the shooter.

"Enough is enough," Bottoms said at the press conference. "We have talked about this movement that is happening across America at this moment in time when we have the ears and the interest of people across this country and across this globe who are saying they want to see change."

The area has become a site for frequent demonstrations.

“An 8-year-old girl was killed last night because her mother was riding down the street,” Bottoms continued. “If Secoriea was not safe last night, none of us are safe.”

Hours later, three other people were reportedly shot, one of them fatally.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is urging anyone with information to come forward.

