Allison Feldman murder case: Arrest made in 2015 Scottsdale murder

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - The Scottsdale Police Department announced Tuesday an arrest has been made in the 2015 murder of Allison Feldman.

Police have identified 42-year-old Ian Mitcham as the suspect in the case. Police say Mitcham was arrested on Tuesday and will be charged with first-degree murder.

Through the help of the Arizona Department of Public Safety and familial DNA testing, detectives were able to track down Mitcham.

Feldman, 31 at the time, was found brutally murdered in her home near Loop 101 and Pima Road.

Police said Feldman died of head trauma. According to court documents, she was found nude, and her body smelled of bleach.

Police said there was no sign of forced entry into her home. However, it's believed that whoever attacked her suffered cuts to his or her hands.

In February 2017, Scottsdale police officers canvassed nearby neighborhoods and asked residents for DNA samples. Police were offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.