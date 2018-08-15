Aerosmith announces 2019 Las Vegas residency

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - The rock and roll band Aerosmith announced a Las Vegas residency Wednesday scheduled for 2019.

The "Deuces Are Wild" shows will begin on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM.

In an interview with Variety, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry spoke about the band's plan for these shows.

The residency allows us to take 50 years of performing experience and create a one of kind show with the best music, best production design, best sound, in a world-class state of the art venue. These shows will be epic!, said Tyler and Perry.

The band will play on the following dates:

April 2019: 6, 8, 11, 13, 16, 18, 21, 23, 26

June 2019: 19, 22, 24, 27, 29

July 2019: 2, 4, 7, 9

To purchase tickets, visit Live Nation.