A timeline of unrest between Israel, Palestine

The conflict between Israel and Palestine comes with a long history.

1922 - With Palestine among the former Ottoman territories placed under UK administration by the League of Nations in 1922, The British mandate for Palestine includes the Balfour Declaration, according to the United Nations web site. The declaration expresses support for "the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people." The mandate leads to a mass migration of Jewish people to the region from 1922 to 1947.

1937 - The Arab population in Palestine rebels in 1937, followed by violence from both sides, according to the UN website. The United Kingdom hands the Palestine situation over to the U.N. in 1947.

1947 - The U.N. plans to divide Jerusalem into two independent states, one Arab and one Jewish, but the plan is never implemented after the Arab side rejects it, calling it unfavorable to their majority population, according to the Washington Post.

1948 - Israel declares its independence and the next day a coalition of Arab state and Palestinian factions attack Israel. It is the first of many Arab-Israeli wars and it ends with Israel expanding to include the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

An estimated 700,000 Palestinians flee or are driven from their land, according to the Washington Post.

1967 - Several wars pass and then, in 1967, the "Six-Day War" ends with Israel taking control of the Gaza Strip, Sinai, The West Bank, Golan Heights and predominantly Palestinian East Jerusalem.

1987 - The first intifada happens; a large Palestinian uprising with protests and civil disobedience over Israeli occupation in the West Bank and Gaza. The result is a harsh military crackdown. The same year, a Palestinian refugee in Gaza forms Hamas.

1988 - Palestine declares its independence and is recognized by the United Nations.

2000 - The second intifada happens, with more riots and violence continuing until 2005, leaving hundreds dead on both sides.

2006 - Following decades of conflict between Israel and Arab States, Hamas is elected in Gaza.

2007 - Hamas violently seizes control in the Gaza strip from the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority. Israel responds with a blockade on Gaza.

2008 - Palestinian militants launch rockets into Israel, killing at least 13. Israel counterattacks, killing more than 1,100 Palestinians.

2014 - Hamas kidnapps and kills three Israeli teens. The conflict ends with military action, resulting in the deaths of 2,200 Palestinians and 73 Israelis.

2017 - The Trump Administration becomes the first to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and moves the U.S. Embassy there.

2021 - Israeli police raids Al-Aqsa Mosque, one of the holiest Islamic sites, which was built where an ancient Jewish temple once stood. Hamas fires thousands of rockets toward the city and Israel retaliates with air strikes.

2022 - A string of Palestinian terrorist attacks lead to the deadliest Israeli military response since the 2005 killing of 146 Palestinians.

Sources: The Washington Post and the United Nations.