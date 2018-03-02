Two children taken to hospital after school buses crashed in Apache Junction

abc15.com staff
5:06 PM, Mar 1, 2018
1 hour ago

Two children have been taken to the hospital following a bus crash at Desert Vista Elementary School in Apache Junction.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ - Two children were taken to the hospital after two school buses crashed outside Desert Vista Elementary School in Apache Junction.

The Superstition Fire and Medical District responded to the scene near Broadway Avenue and Goldfield Road around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

SFMD later clarified that 19 children in total were treated on scene, but only two of them were transported to the hospital.

The severity of the injuries for those children has not been released, and it’s unclear what caused the crash.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top