Two children taken to hospital after school buses crashed in Apache Junction

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ - Two children were taken to the hospital after two school buses crashed outside Desert Vista Elementary School in Apache Junction.

The Superstition Fire and Medical District responded to the scene near Broadway Avenue and Goldfield Road around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

#BREAKING 1st Alarm Medical at Desert Vista Elementary in Apache Junction where two school buses collided. Sixteen children are being treated. pic.twitter.com/YcOOG3yBwu — SFMD (@sfmd_az_gov) March 1, 2018

SFMD later clarified that 19 children in total were treated on scene, but only two of them were transported to the hospital.

The severity of the injuries for those children has not been released, and it’s unclear what caused the crash.