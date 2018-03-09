Toys 'R' Us considering closing all of its stores, report says

Less than two months after a report said that Toys "R" Us would close nearly 400 stores, about half of its locations, a new report said the toy store is considering closing all stores.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the store is preparing to abandon efforts at restructuring after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September, and will liquidate all of its stores.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the announcement could come as soon as Monday as there is a bankruptcy hearing in Virginia.

According to the WSJ, it's one of several different plans in play for the toy store.