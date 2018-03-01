Diana Charbonneau and Emcee Kristi Tedesco discuss how IMPACT of Southern Arizona is kicking off their Annual Women of IMPACT Luncheon that will recognizing women and businesses of IMPACT in Southern Arizona and creating a hub of connectivity within our like-minded community to encourage healthy living, getting connected, and making an IMPACT.

Friday, March 23rd

El Conquistador, a Hilton Resort

Massage and Vendor Areas open at 10:30am

Luncheon Begins at 12pm

Free Raffle ticket for registering from the Morning Blend – PROMO CODE: BLEND