Diana Charbonneau and Emcee Kristi Tedesco discuss how IMPACT of Southern Arizona is kicking off their Annual Women of IMPACT Luncheon that will recognizing women and businesses of IMPACT in Southern Arizona and creating a hub of connectivity within our like-minded community to encourage healthy living, getting connected, and making an IMPACT.
Friday, March 23rd
El Conquistador, a Hilton Resort
Massage and Vendor Areas open at 10:30am
Luncheon Begins at 12pm
Free Raffle ticket for registering from the Morning Blend – PROMO CODE: BLEND