Where does America stand when it comes to retirement preparedness?
1:05 PM, Feb 20, 2018
Share Article
A new study from Fidelity Investments reveals American savers have significantly improved how well-prepared they are for retirement. Despite this, the study still reveals half of those surveyed are at risk of not being able to fully cover essential expenses in retirement. What’s behind this and what actions can all Americans take to get better prepared? To answer those questions and more is Ken Hevert, Senior Vice President, Retirement at Fidelity Investments.