Dr. Jennifer Herrera and Principal Miguel Montemayor tell us all about Tucson International Academies and how they are a district of 4 public charter schools serving students K-12. They make college come true with 100% of their graduates getting accepted to 2 or more colleges/ universities. They teach Mandarin Chinese to all K-12 students. It is unique and strategic as 25% of the world speaks Mandarin. They also are inviting the community to their Chinese New Year Celebration Event.
Chinese New Year Celebration Event
Berger Performing Arts Center on Speedway and Grande