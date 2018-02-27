Dr. Jennifer Herrera and Principal Miguel Montemayor tell us all about Tucson International Academies and how they are a district of 4 public charter schools serving students K-12. They make college come true with 100% of their graduates getting accepted to 2 or more colleges/ universities. They teach Mandarin Chinese to all K-12 students. It is unique and strategic as 25% of the world speaks Mandarin. They also are inviting the community to their Chinese New Year Celebration Event.

Chinese New Year Celebration Event

Berger Performing Arts Center on Speedway and Grande

Tuesday, February 27

6pm to 8pm