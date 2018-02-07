What should I get my pet for Valentines Day?

If you aren't sure what to get your pet for Valentines Day Monique Conway with Humane Society of Southern Arizona has some ideas. She also introduces us to Bosley, a 6 year old male pit bull mix that is up for adoption and gives us the details about the upcoming Cover Dog Search.

Tucson Lifestyle Cover Dog Search

Saturday, February 10th

La Encantada restaurant circle

9:30am- 2:30pm

your pup will receive a mock-cover and official judging from a panel of local celebrities

$30 passes include a mock magazine cover and official judging.

$50 VIP Passes include VIP line access, HSSA goodie bag, a mock magazine cover, digital copy of your cover, and official judging. There are only 100 VIP passes available so buy your tickets now!

Winner receives actual cover of the May 2018 edition of the Tucson Lifestyle Magazine!