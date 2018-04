Angelina Lin Hannum with Ballet Rincon Performance Ensemble and Morgan Wells with the Tucson Museum of Art give all the details for the upcoming Tucson Art in the Park Festival that has youth based performance art and art making. Dancers Madison Tipton and Helena Arvizu perform an excerpt from Peter and the Wolf as a sneak peek of the event.

Tucson Art In The Park Festival 2018

April 14, 2018

1pm-5pm

Demeester Outdoor Performance Center, Reid Park, Tucson