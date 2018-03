The She-Secret is out and it may surprise you! Women are demanding more for themselves and for their overall well-being, and they’re feeling more empowered now than ever before to speak up about intimate issues. So, we are speaking with Dr. Courtney Poucher, an expert on female non-surgical sexual wellness treatments, cosmetic gynecology and surgeries, as she shines the spotlight on these very real and important issues and the cutting edge treatment that can address them.