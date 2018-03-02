The 10th Annual Fairytale Games at Sahuaro High School

The 10th Annual Fairytale Games contains many different fairytale characters that combine to make this hysterical, wacky, and entertaining one-act! You’ll see all kinds of fairytale characters like the Big Bad Wolf, Little Red Riding Hood, Sleeping Beauty, Sneezy the Dwarf, the 3 Little Pigs, and who could forget about the evil witches Maleficent, Ursula and Elphaba. Characters will compete against each other to win the 10th Annual Fairytale Games which is a battle of wits and skills. The actors interact with the children all night long to make this a show that they will truly not forget! All of the characters in this show will also perform surprising live entertainment.

The 10th Annual Fairytale Games by Bridget and Susan Rossmeissl

Thursday, March 8th, and Friday, March 9th

Doors open at 6:30pm and the show starts at 7:00pm

Tickets are $5 for students and $7 for adults.

Children 3 and under are free.