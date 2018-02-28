St. Patrick's Day Pictures of your pet

Monique Conway with the Humane Society of Southern Arizona gives us tips on taking the perfect pet selfie and gives us the details on where to take our pets for some St. Patricks Day fun.

Pet Pics for Patrick's

Saturday, March 3rd at Barrio Brewing Co.​

noon-3pm

First-ever ​St. Patrick's-themed Pet Pictures!

Digital photos are only $15 and will be emailed to you in time for St. Patrick's Day!

Bring your pup, and we'll have all the props.

All the proceeds benefit the homeless pets in your community

Purchase your pet’s Pet Me I’m Irish bandana for ONLY $5