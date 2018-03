Americans’ total credit card debt continues to climb, with the average household carrying a credit card balance of over $15,000. According to a survey, 61% of Americans who have ever owned a credit card have carried a balance from one month to the next, either currently or previously. With so much debt rolling over month-to-month, it’s hard to find ways to get ahead of your finances. So, Ambassador to Marcus by Goldman Sachs, Andrea Woroch provides tips to get your financial house in order.