Spotlight: Ellen DeGeneres going back to her stand up days and Sir Mix-A-Lot starts a new job

Celebs either going back to their roots are starting something new! Krystal Pino from 106.3 The Groove talks about Ellen DeGeneres doing something she hasn't done in 15 years, Sir-Mix-A-Lot taking on a new role that seems similar to Vanilla Ice, is Liza Minnelli ok with the new Judy Garland movie, a designer is making replicas of a Meghan Markle dress, and some good news about Justin Bieber.