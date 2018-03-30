Smiles for Life to help underprivileged children

1:46 PM, Mar 30, 2018

Dr. Howard Steinberg and Dr. Andrew Rosen share details for the fundraiser

100% of the donations go to the Smiles for Life Foundation The Smiles For Life Foundation is the children’s charity arm of the Crown Council. Ultradent (makers of Boost in-office teeth whitening and Opalescence® take-home trays) donates ALL of the teeth whitening supplies, and Dr. Steinberg and his team donate ALL of their time to whiten teeth during the Smiles For Life campaign. Together, they offer professional teeth whitening services at substantially reduced prices (donations) with 100% OF THE PROCEEDS GOING TO THE FOUNDATION AND THE TUCSON CONQUISTADORS FOR YOUTH AMATEUR ATHLETICS.

To learn more, call 520-886-3030 or visit TucsonSmile.com

