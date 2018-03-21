Sip, Savor, and Celebrate to benefit JDRF Arizona

Stacy Gopp and Mimi Coomler tell us that the JDRF Arizona Chapter is hosting a new outdoor fundraiser called Sip, Savor, and Celebrate at La Encantada. The public is invited to attend this special night of wine, beer and spirit tastings, while sampling some of the best local restaurants in Tucson. The festivities also include a cocktail competition, live music and fabulous raffle prizes. All the proceeds benefit JDRF Arizona. JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. The Arizona Chapter works year-round to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. The organization hosts numerous local fundraising events and programs to help those in the community.