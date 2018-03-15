Pete Ochoa portraying former Tucson Mayor Estevan Ochoa, Boyd Drachman portraying Pioneer Jewish businessman and cigar store owner Sam Drachman and skit narrator William Kalt talk about the Silver Spike Festival celebrating the arrival of the first train in Tucson 136 years ago. This year’s Jubilee features a brief reenactment by the descendants of the people who participated in the ceremonies.

March 17, 2018 @ 9:30 a.m.

Trackside at Tucson’s Historic Depot, 414 N. Toole Avenue