HAL, short for Hybrid Assistive Limb, is the world’s first advanced robotic treatment device shown to improve a patient’s ability to walk. HAL has been used in Japan, Germany and other countries, and is now available for the first time ever in the United States at the Brooks Cybernic Treatment Center in Jacksonville, Florida. Dr. Geneva Tonuzi, Medical Director of the Brooks Cybernic Treatment Center, and Maverick, a patient of Brooks Cybernic Treatment Center using HAL, tell us more.