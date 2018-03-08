Refresh your look with spring beauty innovations

12:53 PM, Mar 8, 2018

The scoop on the hottest spring trends and beauty must-haves to give you a new look this season...from hair care to skincare, makeup and more!

Tucson Morning Blend
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Milly Almodovar is a multimedia reporter, influencer, beauty editor, hispanic trends consultant, host, and brand ambassador. She has contributed to The Today Show, Wendy Williams, The Steve Harvey Show, The Fab Life, Good Day NY and local outlets on beauty trends and tech. You can also find her on her social media channels "beautylogicblog" sharing her beauty advice, and encouraging other women to pursue their dreams no matter what.Milly was previously senior beauty editor of Cosmopolitan For Latinas and was a sought out expert for many brands (Covergirl, Elizabeth Arden, Etc).

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top