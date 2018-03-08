Refresh your look with spring beauty innovations

Milly Almodovar is a multimedia reporter, influencer, beauty editor, hispanic trends consultant, host, and brand ambassador. She has contributed to The Today Show, Wendy Williams, The Steve Harvey Show, The Fab Life, Good Day NY and local outlets on beauty trends and tech. You can also find her on her social media channels "beautylogicblog" sharing her beauty advice, and encouraging other women to pursue their dreams no matter what.Milly was previously senior beauty editor of Cosmopolitan For Latinas and was a sought out expert for many brands (Covergirl, Elizabeth Arden, Etc).