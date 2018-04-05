Terry Gallegos and Karen Kelter tell us about Quilts in the Garden at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. A beautiful, reversible blue quilt is being offered in a raffle throughout the exhibit to benefit breast cancer and gynecological cancer treatment and screening for uninsured and underinsured people.

Exhibit of “Quilts in the Garden” at the Tucson Botanical Gardens from April 7 to July 29, 2018

Raffle tickets are $2 each or 3 for $5

The winning ticket will be drawn at Tucson Botanical Gardens on July 29, 2018.