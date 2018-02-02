Que Pasa: Weekend events including Jo Koy and Stomp

This weekend is jam packed with great events. Greg Curtis from 94.9 MIX FM gives us a list.

Tucson Gem and Mineral Show

Dozens of venues around Tucson, many open to the public

Daily through Sun Feb 11

tucsongemshows.net / tgms.org / jogsshow.com

Stomp

Centennial Hall

Fri Feb 2 and Sat Feb 3

Matchboxes, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters and more are a part of this rhythm based stage show

Tickets start at $19

broadwayintucson.com

SAVOR Southern Arizona Food and Wine Festival

Tucson Botanical Gardens / 2150 N Alvernon Way

Sat Feb 3 from 11am-3pm

Food and drink samplings from over 75 local wineries, breweries, and restaurants plus full access to the Botanical Gardens

Tickets $85

saaca.org

Beads, Blues and Beer Festival

Beads Of Courage / 3230 N Dodge Blvd

Sat Feb 3 from 12-9 p.m.

Shop for beads and wearable art, enjoy live music, craft beer

Free admission

beadsofcourage.org

Jo Koy

Fox Theatre

Sat Feb 3 at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Stand up comedian performs

Tickets $37-$112

foxtucson.com