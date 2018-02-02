Que Pasa: Weekend events including Jo Koy and Stomp

Fair
This weekend is jam packed with great events. Greg Curtis from 94.9 MIX FM gives us a list including the Tucson Gem and Mineral Show, Stomp, SAVOR Southern Arizona Food and Wine Festival, Beads, Blues and Beer Festival, and Jo Koy performing.
Tucson Gem and Mineral Show
Dozens of venues around Tucson, many open to the public
Daily through Sun Feb 11
tucsongemshows.net / tgms.org / jogsshow.com
Stomp
Centennial Hall
Fri Feb 2 and Sat Feb 3
Matchboxes, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters and more are a part of this rhythm based stage show
Tickets start at $19
broadwayintucson.com
SAVOR Southern Arizona Food and Wine Festival
Tucson Botanical Gardens / 2150 N Alvernon Way
Sat Feb 3 from 11am-3pm
Food and drink samplings from over 75 local wineries, breweries, and restaurants plus full access to the Botanical Gardens
Tickets $85
saaca.org
Beads, Blues and Beer Festival
Beads Of Courage / 3230 N Dodge Blvd
Sat Feb 3 from 12-9 p.m.
Shop for beads and wearable art, enjoy live music, craft beer
Free admission
beadsofcourage.org
Jo Koy
Fox Theatre
Sat Feb 3 at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Stand up comedian performs
Tickets $37-$112
foxtucson.com