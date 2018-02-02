Que Pasa: Weekend events including Jo Koy and Stomp

11:23 AM, Feb 2, 2018

This weekend is jam packed with great events. Greg Curtis from 94.9 MIX FM gives us a list including the Tucson Gem and Mineral Show, Stomp, SAVOR Southern Arizona Food and Wine Festival, Beads, Blues and Beer Festival, and Jo Koy performing.

Tucson Gem and Mineral Show

Dozens of venues around Tucson, many open to the public

Daily through Sun Feb 11

tucsongemshows.net / tgms.org / jogsshow.com

 

Stomp

Centennial Hall

Fri Feb 2 and Sat Feb 3

Matchboxes, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters and more are a part of this rhythm based stage show

Tickets start at $19

broadwayintucson.com

 

SAVOR Southern Arizona Food and Wine Festival

Tucson Botanical Gardens / 2150 N Alvernon Way

Sat Feb 3 from 11am-3pm

Food and drink samplings from over 75 local wineries, breweries, and restaurants plus full access to the Botanical Gardens

Tickets $85

saaca.org

 

Beads, Blues and Beer Festival

Beads Of Courage / 3230 N Dodge Blvd

Sat Feb 3 from 12-9 p.m.

Shop for beads and wearable art, enjoy live music, craft beer

Free admission

beadsofcourage.org

 

Jo Koy

Fox Theatre

Sat Feb 3 at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Stand up comedian performs

Tickets $37-$112

foxtucson.com

