Que Pasa: St. Patrick's, Cirque du Soleil, The Guess Who

St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival

Armory Park / 6th Ave and 12th St

Sat Mar 17 - festival from 10 am-5pm, parade at 11 am

Live Irish music, dancers, entertainment, children’s game area, food vendors

Parade start at Stone and 18th St, north on Stone to Ochoa, then east

Free admission

tucsonstpatricksday.com

The Loop Celebration

Brandi Fenton Park (3482 E River Rd) and Kino Sports Complex

Sat Mar 17 from 9am-3pm at Brandi Fenton, and 10 am-3pm at Kino

Celebration of the completion of the 131 mile multi use trail that spans the Tucson metro area

Free admission

pima.gov/theloop

The King and I

Centennial Hall

Daily performances Tues March 13 through Sun March 18

Production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's iconic musical

Tickets start at $19

broadwayintucson.com

Cirque Du Soleil Crystal - A Breakthrough Ice Experience

Tucson Convention Center

Wed Mar 14 through Sun Mar 18 with daily performances

Performance of Cirque Du Soleil's first ice show

Tickets start at $32

tucsonconventioncenter.com

Decades Rewind

Fox Theatre

Sat Mar 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Music show bringing together hit songs from the 60's, 70's and 80's, over 100 costume changes

Tickets start at $29

foxtucson.com

The Guess Who

Desert Diamond Casino / I-19 and Pima Mine Rd

Fri Mar 16 at 8 p.m.

Rock band performs their hits including "These Eyes", "American Woman", "No Sugar Tonight"

Tickets start at $20

ddcaz.com