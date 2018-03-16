Que Pasa: St. Patrick's, Cirque du Soleil, The Guess Who

Mostly Cloudy
Need plans for your St. Patrick's weekend? Greg Curtis from 94.9 Mix FM has a list of events including the St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival, The Loop Celebration, The King and I, Cirque Du Soleil Crystal, Decades Rewind, and The Guess Who.
St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival
Armory Park / 6th Ave and 12th St
Sat Mar 17 - festival from 10 am-5pm, parade at 11 am
Live Irish music, dancers, entertainment, children’s game area, food vendors
Parade start at Stone and 18th St, north on Stone to Ochoa, then east
Free admission
tucsonstpatricksday.com
The Loop Celebration
Brandi Fenton Park (3482 E River Rd) and Kino Sports Complex
Sat Mar 17 from 9am-3pm at Brandi Fenton, and 10 am-3pm at Kino
Celebration of the completion of the 131 mile multi use trail that spans the Tucson metro area
pima.gov/theloop
The King and I
Centennial Hall
Daily performances Tues March 13 through Sun March 18
Production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's iconic musical
Tickets start at $19
broadwayintucson.com
Cirque Du Soleil Crystal - A Breakthrough Ice Experience
Tucson Convention Center
Wed Mar 14 through Sun Mar 18 with daily performances
Performance of Cirque Du Soleil's first ice show
Tickets start at $32
tucsonconventioncenter.com
Decades Rewind
Fox Theatre
Sat Mar 17 at 7:30 p.m.
Music show bringing together hit songs from the 60's, 70's and 80's, over 100 costume changes
Tickets start at $29
foxtucson.com
The Guess Who
Desert Diamond Casino / I-19 and Pima Mine Rd
Fri Mar 16 at 8 p.m.
Rock band performs their hits including "These Eyes", "American Woman", "No Sugar Tonight"
Tickets start at $20
ddcaz.com