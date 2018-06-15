Que Pasa: Michael Carbonaro Willie Barcena and Gilbert Esquivel

Greg Curtis from 94.9 MIX FM has our list of weekend events.

Tucson Saguaros Baseball

Country Club and Camino Campestre at Reid Park

Fri June 15 at 5pm, Sat June 16 at 3pm, Sun June 17 at 1pm

Baseball games vs. Roswell Invaders

Tickets $7.50

saguarosbaseball.com

FC Tucson Soccer

Kino Sports Complex

Sun June 17 at 7:30pm

Pro soccer games vs. Colorado Pride U23

Tickets start at $8

fctucson.com

Cool Summer Nights: Creatures Of The Night

Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

Sat June 16 from 5-10pm

Learn about the creatures that party in the desert at night

Regular museum admission

desertmuseum.org

Michael Carbonaro

Desert Diamond Casino at I-19 and Pima Mine Rd

Sat June 16 at 8pm (Ages 18 and over only)

Illusionist / Comedian performs

Tickets $15-$47.50

ddcaz.com

Willie Barcena and Gilbert Esquivel

Fox Theatre

Sat June 16 at 8pm

Comedians perform

Tickets $22-$47

foxtucson.com