Que Pasa: Michael Carbonaro Willie Barcena and Gilbert Esquivel

Greg Curtis from 94.9 MIX FM has our list of weekend events including Tucson Saguaros Baseball, FC Tucson Soccer, Cool Summer Nights: Creatures Of The Night, Michael Carbonaro and Willie Barcena and Gilbert Esquivel.
Tucson Saguaros Baseball
Country Club and Camino Campestre at Reid Park
Fri June 15 at 5pm, Sat June 16 at 3pm, Sun June 17 at 1pm
Baseball games vs. Roswell Invaders
Tickets $7.50
saguarosbaseball.com
FC Tucson Soccer
Kino Sports Complex
Sun June 17 at 7:30pm
Pro soccer games vs. Colorado Pride U23
Tickets start at $8
fctucson.com
Cool Summer Nights: Creatures Of The Night
Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
Sat June 16 from 5-10pm
Learn about the creatures that party in the desert at night
Regular museum admission
desertmuseum.org
Michael Carbonaro
Desert Diamond Casino at I-19 and Pima Mine Rd
Sat June 16 at 8pm (Ages 18 and over only)
Illusionist / Comedian performs
Tickets $15-$47.50
ddcaz.com
Willie Barcena and Gilbert Esquivel
Fox Theatre
Sat June 16 at 8pm
Comedians perform
Tickets $22-$47
foxtucson.com