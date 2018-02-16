Que Pasa: Enjoy turkey legs and sporting events this weekend

Greg Curtis from 94.9 Mix FM as always has our weekend event rundown.

Renaissance Festival

Highway 60 near Apache Junction

Weekends through April 1 from 10am-6pm

Medieval amusement park with jousting tournaments, pleasure feast, live music, arts and crafts

Tickets $24 adults, $14 children

arizona.renfestinfo.com

MLS Major League Soccer / Mobile Mini Sun Cup

Kino Sports Complex

Sat Feb 17

Portland Timbers vs. FC Dallas at noon, New England Revolution vs. San Antonio FC at 4 p.m., Houston Dynamo vs. New York Red Bulls at 6:15 p.m.

Tickets $20

fctucson.com

Cruise, BBQ, and Blues Festival and Car Show

Oro Valley Marketplace / Oracle Rd and Tangerine

Sat Feb 17 from 10am-3pm

20 different classes of cars, live music, classic barbecue, kids activities

$5 admission, kids 10 and under free

saaca.org

Girls Night: The Musical

Fox Theatre

Fri Feb 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Comedy production, story of five girlfriends going from heartbreak to happiness during a wild night of karaoke

Tickets start at $29

foxtucson.com

Hillenbrand Invitational Softball Tournament

Hillenbrand Stadium

Thurs Feb 15 through Sun Feb 18

College softball tournament with teams participating including: Arizona, Louisiana-Monroe, Colorado State, Bryant, Montana, Troy

Tickets $8

arizonawildcats.com