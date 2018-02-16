Que Pasa: Enjoy turkey legs and sporting events this weekend

Cloudy
Greg Curtis from 94.9 Mix FM as always has our weekend event rundown. This weekend includes the Renaissance Festival, MLS Major League Soccer, Cruise, BBQ, and Blues Festival and Car Show, Girls Night: The Musical, and Hillenbrand Invitational Softball Tournament.
Renaissance Festival
Highway 60 near Apache Junction
Weekends through April 1 from 10am-6pm
Medieval amusement park with jousting tournaments, pleasure feast, live music, arts and crafts
Tickets $24 adults, $14 children
arizona.renfestinfo.com
MLS Major League Soccer / Mobile Mini Sun Cup
Kino Sports Complex
Sat Feb 17
Portland Timbers vs. FC Dallas at noon, New England Revolution vs. San Antonio FC at 4 p.m., Houston Dynamo vs. New York Red Bulls at 6:15 p.m.
Tickets $20
fctucson.com
Cruise, BBQ, and Blues Festival and Car Show
Oro Valley Marketplace / Oracle Rd and Tangerine
Sat Feb 17 from 10am-3pm
20 different classes of cars, live music, classic barbecue, kids activities
$5 admission, kids 10 and under free
saaca.org
Girls Night: The Musical
Fox Theatre
Fri Feb 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Comedy production, story of five girlfriends going from heartbreak to happiness during a wild night of karaoke
Tickets start at $29
foxtucson.com
Hillenbrand Invitational Softball Tournament
Hillenbrand Stadium
Thurs Feb 15 through Sun Feb 18
College softball tournament with teams participating including: Arizona, Louisiana-Monroe, Colorado State, Bryant, Montana, Troy
Tickets $8
arizonawildcats.com