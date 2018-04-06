Que Pasa: Dog movies to Vince Neil to Tombstone

Mrs. Grant from 94.9 Mix FM gives us all the details for the weekend events.

SAHBA Home and Patio Show

Tucson Convention Center

Fri Apr 6 through Sun Apr 8 from 10am-6pm

More than 300 exhibitors, trends in home improvement, remodeling, and landscaping

$8 admission

sahba.org

Cyclovia Tucson

Route from Lost Barrio to Himmel Park

Sun Apr 8 from 10am-3pm

Walk, bike, skate on closed streets. Experience Tucson's roads without the presence of vehicles

Free admission

cycloviatucson.org

The Book Of Mormon

Centennial Hall

Daily performances through Sunday Apr 8

Musical comedy about a mismatched pair of missionaries sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word

Tickets start at $35

broadwayintucson.com

Doggie Shorts: A Furry Film Festival

Loft Cinema / 3233 E Speedway Blvd

Sat Apr 7 starting at 7 p.m.

Selection of best film shorts from the Bow Wow Film Festival and other dog themed short films, benefits Handi-Dogs

Tickets $25

handi-dogs.org

Vigilante Rose Festival

Allen Street in Tombstone

Sat Apr 7 and Sun Apr 8

Fashion show featuring clothing from 1880 to 1915, reenactment skits, Tombstone Vigilantes and Vigilettes, blooming of largest rose bush in the U.S.

Free admission

tombstonechamber.com

Vince Neil and Queensryche

AVA Amphitheatre at Casino Del Sol

Sun Apr 8 at 8 p.m.

Rock musicians perform

Tickets start at $25

casinodelsol.com