Que Pasa: Dog movies to Vince Neil to Tombstone

Mrs. Grant from 94.9 Mix FM has all the details on our weekend events including the SAHBA Home and Patio Show, Cyclovia Tucson, The Book Of Mormon, Doggie Shorts: A Furry Film Festival, Vigilante Rose Festival, Vince Neil and Queensryche.
SAHBA Home and Patio Show
Tucson Convention Center
Fri Apr 6 through Sun Apr 8 from 10am-6pm
More than 300 exhibitors, trends in home improvement, remodeling, and landscaping
$8 admission
sahba.org
Cyclovia Tucson
Route from Lost Barrio to Himmel Park
Sun Apr 8 from 10am-3pm
Walk, bike, skate on closed streets. Experience Tucson's roads without the presence of vehicles
Free admission
cycloviatucson.org
The Book Of Mormon
Centennial Hall
Daily performances through Sunday Apr 8
Musical comedy about a mismatched pair of missionaries sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word
Tickets start at $35
broadwayintucson.com
Doggie Shorts: A Furry Film Festival
Loft Cinema / 3233 E Speedway Blvd
Sat Apr 7 starting at 7 p.m.
Selection of best film shorts from the Bow Wow Film Festival and other dog themed short films, benefits Handi-Dogs
Tickets $25
handi-dogs.org
Vigilante Rose Festival
Allen Street in Tombstone
Sat Apr 7 and Sun Apr 8
Fashion show featuring clothing from 1880 to 1915, reenactment skits, Tombstone Vigilantes and Vigilettes, blooming of largest rose bush in the U.S.
tombstonechamber.com
Vince Neil and Queensryche
AVA Amphitheatre at Casino Del Sol
Sun Apr 8 at 8 p.m.
Rock musicians perform
Tickets start at $25
casinodelsol.com