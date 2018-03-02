Que Pasa: Big name golfers to Old School music group

Greg Curtis from 94.9 Mix FM has our list of weekend events.

Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair

Fourth Avenue from University to 9th St

Fri Mar 2, Sat Mar 3, Sun Mar 4 from 10am-6pm

Over 400 arts and crafts vendors, food booths, live entertainment

Free admission

fourthavenue.org

Cologuard Classic Golf Tournament

Omni Tucson National Resort

Daily through Sun Mar 4

Pro-Am tournament with golfers including John Daly, Fred Funk, Hale Irwin, Tom Lehman, Colin Montgomerie, Mark O'Meara, Vijay Singh

Single day ticket $35

cologuardclassic.com

Renaissance Festival

Highway 60 near Apache Junction

Weekends through April 1 from 10am-6pm

Medieval amusement park with jousting tournaments, pleasure feast, live music, arts and crafts

Tickets $24 adults, $14 children

arizona.renfestinfo.com

Monster Jam Triple Threat Series

Tucson Convention Center

Fri Mar 2 through Sun Mar 4

Dirt track built inside the TCC to demonstrate the power of monster trucks

Tickets start at $20

tucsonconventioncenter.com

Morris Day and The Time

Desert Diamond Casino at I-19 and Pima Mine Rd

Sat Mar 3 at 8:00 p.m.

R&B / Dance Band performs

Tickets start at $15

ddcaz.com