Que Pasa: Big name golfers to Old School music group

Fair
HI: 77°
LO: 45°
Greg Curtis from 94.9 Mix FM has our list of weekend events including the Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair, Cologuard Classic Golf Tournament, Renaissance Festival, Monster Jam Triple Threat Series, and Morris Day and The Time performing.
Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair
Fourth Avenue from University to 9th St
Fri Mar 2, Sat Mar 3, Sun Mar 4 from 10am-6pm
Over 400 arts and crafts vendors, food booths, live entertainment
Free admission
fourthavenue.org
Cologuard Classic Golf Tournament
Omni Tucson National Resort
Daily through Sun Mar 4
Pro-Am tournament with golfers including John Daly, Fred Funk, Hale Irwin, Tom Lehman, Colin Montgomerie, Mark O'Meara, Vijay Singh
Single day ticket $35
cologuardclassic.com
Renaissance Festival
Highway 60 near Apache Junction
Weekends through April 1 from 10am-6pm
Medieval amusement park with jousting tournaments, pleasure feast, live music, arts and crafts
Tickets $24 adults, $14 children
arizona.renfestinfo.com
Monster Jam Triple Threat Series
Tucson Convention Center
Fri Mar 2 through Sun Mar 4
Dirt track built inside the TCC to demonstrate the power of monster trucks
Tickets start at $20
tucsonconventioncenter.com
Morris Day and The Time
Desert Diamond Casino at I-19 and Pima Mine Rd
Sat Mar 3 at 8:00 p.m.
R&B / Dance Band performs
Tickets start at $15
ddcaz.com