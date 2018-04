Stephanie Stryker and shelter cat Misty Moo tell us the exciting news that Pima Animal Care Center was one of 10 animal shelters across the U.S. to be selected by The Jackson Galaxy Project, a Signature Program of GreaterGood.org, to participate in the Spring 2018 Semester of Cat Pawsitive Pro. This life-saving training program introduces positive-reinforcement training to shelter cats to help make them more adoptable.