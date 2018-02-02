New treatment option may help prevent melanoma from coming back

According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 87,110 new cases of melanoma were diagnosed in the U.S. last year and approximately 9,730 people died from the disease. A new therapeutic treatment option is now available that may help prevent Melanoma from coming back after surgery. Dr. Jeffrey Weber with the Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Health, New York, shares more on this topic, along with Louise Perkins with the Melanoma Research Alliance.