New Information about a common heart condition that affects 2.7 million Americans
11:52 AM, Feb 16, 2018
Just in time for Heart Health Month, Dr. Timothy Woods discusses what people living with AFib should know about the importance of having access to a reversal agent in the event of an emergency. As well as, why it’s important for people to talk to their doctors about the benefits and risks of taking blood thinners, and what questions to ask their doctors about the availability of a reversal agent.