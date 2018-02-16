New Information about a common heart condition that affects 2.7 million Americans

11:52 AM, Feb 16, 2018
1 hour ago

Just in time for Heart Health Month, Dr. Timothy Woods discusses what people living with AFib should know about the importance of having access to a reversal agent in the event of an emergency. As well as, why it’s important for people to talk to their doctors about the benefits and risks of taking blood thinners, and what questions to ask their doctors about the availability of a reversal agent.

Tucson Morning Blend
