Patients with Multiple Myeloma are living longer with their disease than ever before thanks to the availability of treatment regimens that have been shown to improve survival compared to recent standards-of-care. Also important, but often overlooked, is the importance of the supportive care therapies that help manage the impact of the disease including the impact on the bones. Multiple Myeloma is typically characterized by bone lesions, which are a hallmark of diagnosis. Bone lesions often result in fractures and other serious bone problems. Until recently, treatment options to prevent serious bone problems in patients with multiple myeloma were limited to bisphosphonates. Patients may feel empowered to take charge by researching and asking their doctors about effective therapies that may be best for them. Since it is Myeloma Action Month, Dr. Joseph Mikhael discusses the importance of preventing serious bone problems. Michael Tuohy, multiple myeloma patient, shares his personal story.