Making Pan Seared Scottish Salmon to gear up for Dine Out for Safety

Kristine Welter Hall details the upcoming Dine Out For Safety fundraiser where 24 local restaurants donate a portion of their proceeds from breakfast, lunch and/or dinner to support victims of sexual violence who receive advocacy, support, crisis services and therapy at the Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault. Chef Jim Murphy prepares pan seared Scottish salmon, fingerling potatoes, spinach, saffron broth, basil-tomato relish, a new dish available at Kingfisher which is one of the restaurants participating.

Dine Out For Safety

Wednesday, April 18, 2018