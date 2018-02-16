Make a difference for HSSAZ with Pledge for Pets

12:16 PM, Feb 16, 2018
1 hour ago

GMT Anchor, Whitney Clark, shares details for the donation drive at the new Humane Society campus

Tucson Morning Blend
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

6am-6pm - 635 W. Roger Rd "Pledge for Pets" Drive

 

On Friday, February 16, Scripps/Tucson Radio and TV is conducting a day-long HSSA "Pledge For Pets" drive, presented by GEICO.

From 6am-6pm, you can come check out the pet-friendly vendors at the Roger location. Papa Murphy’s pizza will be there with free samples of a varieties of pizzas, a prize wheel, cookies and more. HSSA is also accepting donations of pet supplies and unopened pet food. Adoptable dogs will be a the Roger location, looking to find their new forever families. 

Donate at www.hssaz.org/4pets. You can stop by their new location at 635 West Roger Road, just off Oracle, and make your donation in person.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top