Make a difference for HSSAZ with Pledge for Pets

6am-6pm - 635 W. Roger Rd "Pledge for Pets" Drive

On Friday, February 16, Scripps/Tucson Radio and TV is conducting a day-long HSSA "Pledge For Pets" drive, presented by GEICO.

From 6am-6pm, you can come check out the pet-friendly vendors at the Roger location. Papa Murphy’s pizza will be there with free samples of a varieties of pizzas, a prize wheel, cookies and more. HSSA is also accepting donations of pet supplies and unopened pet food. Adoptable dogs will be a the Roger location, looking to find their new forever families.

Donate at www.hssaz.org/4pets. You can stop by their new location at 635 West Roger Road, just off Oracle, and make your donation in person.