The Tucson Biker Association is a new committee of local bikers who have come together to support Linda Thomas and Ron Bondy after Linda was seriously injured when a rope was maliciously tied across the street ripping Linda off the back of Ron’s bike. Through this tragic incident they are committed to fighting for safer streets, stronger laws and bringing the community of Tucson together to increase awareness and support for local motorcyclist through the Love for Linda Poker Run.

Love For Linda Poker Run Benefit

April 7, 2018.

Registration begins at CSA 4649 E. 22nd St. at 10:00 am